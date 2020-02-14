BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lace up your skates! One hundred and twenty teams will face off during the annual Labatt Pond Hockey tournament this weekend. The winter tradition is entering its thirteenth year, with even more hockey than ever before.

This year, the players will more ice time. All teams will play a guaranteed 4 games in the tournament, rather than the usual 3.

"It's amazing really to see how the tournament has grown. When the tournament started we had 16 teams and only about 100 players. Now we have 120 teams and 850 players, it's just great to be able to put on such an iconic tournament right here in our home town," said Labatt Public Relations Manager Lauren Christopher.

Games start at 9:30 Friday morning and run until Sunday evening. It's all free to go watch. Find more information here.

