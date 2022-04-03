T-Pain will kick off Outer Harbor Summer Concert Series

Tickets for the concert went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

BUFFALO, Minn. — T-Pain is coming to Buffalo this summer to kick off the new Outer Harbor Concert Series at the Lakeside Event Lawn.

The Rich Entertainment Group (REG) and Buffalo Waterfront Management Group (BWMG) announced on Friday that the concert will take place on May 29. This is the first concert announced for the series. More performances will be announced in the future.

Tickets for the concert went on sale for the general public on Friday. General tickets are $24 and VIP tickets are $49 on the Buffalo Waterfront website. VIP tickets include access to a VIP tent, preferred viewing areas, and two complimentary drinks.

“We are incredibly excited to kick off our first season of concerts on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor. We look forward to welcoming Western New Yorkers and those from the surrounding areas to enjoy nationally renowned musicians at this picturesque venue along the shores of Lake Erie,” said Kevin Parkinson, President, Buffalo Waterfront Management Group.

“We look forward to carrying the momentum built with the Canalside Live! Summer Concert Series at the Lakeside Event Lawn presented by the Upstate Honda Dealers, which presents unique and exciting new opportunities.”

The concert will take place at 825 Fuhrmann Boulevard at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor. Parking will be available for free for ticket holders at the lots adjacent to the venue on a first come, first served basis starting an hour before the concert begins. Additional street parking will be available.

People are reminded to buy tickets from verified sellers and only tickets issued through TIXR will be accepted at the door.

More updates will be available on the Buffalo Waterfront website.