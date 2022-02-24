Metallica coming to Highmark Stadium

The concert will take place on Thursday, August 11 and will feature Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Metallica is coming to Western New York this summer.

The concert will take place on Thursday, August 11 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park and will feature Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills. The announcement was made early Thursday morning on 103.3 the Edge's official Facebook page.

According to 103.3 the Edge, tickets for the concert presented by Live Nation will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m.

"It feels absolutely incredible to be hitting the road again this summer, and we hope we see you out there," Metallica said in a provided statement.

For more information, click here.