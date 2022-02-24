x
Leslie Odom Jr. performing with BPO this spring

For one night only, Odom's symphonic show will take place March 25.
Credit: Amy Sussman/Invision/AP
In this June 17, 2016 photo, Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. poses for a portrait in New York. Odom, who stars in the Broadway hit "Hamilton," will make his last appearance with the show on Saturday, July 9. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tony and Grammy award winning singer will be performing with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra this spring.

Leslie Odom Jr. will take the stage for a one-night-only symphonic performance on Friday, March 25.

Odom's show will feature Broadway and American songbook classics. The BPO says this concert will have a jazzy standard and nods to artists like Nat King Cole.

Tickets are on sale now at the BPO's website. Prices range from $59 - $119.

Odom is best known for his role in the original cast of "Hamilton" as Aaron Burr, for which he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical and a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the original cast recording. 

Odom is also featured in the Amazon film adaptation of "One Night in Miami" as well as  HBO's " The Many Saints of Newark."

You can find out more about the performance and Odom at the BPO's website.

