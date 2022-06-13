Salsa in the Park returns on Monday

The dance classes will take place at the Rose Garden Pavilion in Delaware Park five Mondays throughout the summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Want to brush up on your dancing skills? Starting on Monday, Salsa in the Park will be returning for its ninth season.

Dance lessons will take place from 6:30 - 9 p.m. on five Mondays throughout the summer at the Rose Garden Pavilion at Marcy Casino in Delaware Park. Dance classes are $10 and are a beginner level.

"Prepare for an awesome night out in one of Buffalo’s most beautiful park locations, The Rose Gardens Pavilion, Delaware Park. See why Salsa in the Park has become one of Buffalo’s most beloved summer events," the release from Salsa for the Soul, which hosts the event, said.

Salsa is not the only Latin style of dance you can learn. Timba (Cuban Salsa), Bachata, Merengue, Cha Cha Cha, and Kizomba will also be taught.

Partners are not required so singles are welcome.