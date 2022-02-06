Summer City Fitness series returning to MLK park

The fitness classes are open to people of all ages and fitness levels.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a fun way to get some exercise this summer? The City of Buffalo announced that its series of free dance fitness classes are returning to Martin Luther King, Jr. Park this summer.

The popular "Summer City Fitness" program is in its seventh year.

The fitness classes are one hour long and are held each Saturday at 10 a.m. near the statue at MLK Park. The classes officially kick off on June 4 and continue each Saturday though August 27, except on July 2.

"Our city is fortunate to have a beautiful network of neighborhood parks, like Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, where residents can engage in healthy and fun activities," said Mayor Brown.

"I look forward to our seventh season of Summer City Fitness as part of my Administration’s continued effort to create a healthier and more vibrant city. I thank our partners, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and Lancia Woods of La’Movement, for once again teaming up with us on this dance fitness initiative that helps our residents maintain and foster healthy lifestyles."

The fitness classes are open to people of all ages and fitness levels. The city notes that classes are weather-dependent.