NFTA to offer free Saturday bus service to 7 Western New York parks

Special service will start this Saturday, June 18 and run through Saturday, August 13.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Visiting some of Western New York's most popular parks is just a free bus ride away this summer.

Starting this Saturday, June 18, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA), the Erie County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department and the NYS Office of Parks Recreation & Historic Preservation are teaming up to offer free bus service to seven of the area's most popular parks.

The effort came about as a result of feedback from a 2021 Bus Network Improvement Student that showed a significant number of riders were looking for direct service to local parks and beaches.

"We are thrilled to offer this innovative new program that our riders requested," said James Morrell, Director of Public Transit for NFTA-Metro. "Providing access to Western New York’s most beautiful parks and beaches is important for our community and we are happy to make this possible."

Service will start this Saturday and every Saturday through August 6, with a possible make-up day on Saturday, August 13, leaving from the downtown bus station at 181 Ellicott St.

Trip times are as follows:

Departing from downtown bus station: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:15 p.m.

Departing from the parks: 12 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4 p.m.

Parks served include :

Knox Farm State Park

Chestnut Ridge Park

Fort Niagara State Park

Como Lake Park

Beaver Island State Park

Akron Falls Park

Evangola State Park