Taste of Buffalo returns this year

40 restaurants and food trucks will be there this year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In our Most Buffalo Story of the Day, we are celebrating something we hold near and dear to our hearts and bellies here in Western New York - our food.

So what better than the country's largest two-day food festival to help us sample and find some new favorites.

Back for its 39th year, the Taste of Buffalo is on July 9 and 10 along Delaware Avenue from Niagara Square to Chippewa. Admission is free and you buy tickets to get food and drinks.

Once again this year, Tops is the presenting sponsor.

"This is really the premier summertime event in Western New York, and it's exciting to see so much support and so much energy around the event," says Tops Friendly Markets President John Persons.

Organizers have been working on this year's Taste since October, and they promise they are bringing back a full Taste experience with 40 restaurants and food trucks and five New York State wineries serving up more than 150 menu items for you to try.

"So join us for summer comfort grilling favorites which include our delicious fresh grilled chicken sandwich, or our grilled chicken salad if you prefer a healthier option. A Taste favorite, and certainly one of my favorites, is our very own long-time recipe of Tops Italian sausage with peppers and onions. Or go for a classic Sahlen's hot dog if you prefer," says Persons.

And don't forget the sides and dessert.

"Round out your meal with a first of season locally grown corn on the cob followed by a side of some crisp Tops summer slaw. And last, but not least, make sure you save room for Tops Chantilly iced cupcakes," says Persons.

Each restaurant and food truck will have a healthy option again this year. They are lower in fat, cholesterol, and sodium.

"The spicy veggie burrito from Stack Burger and the Bahama Mama fish taco by Flaming Fish," says registered dietician Brianna Wallenhorst.

And there is a big focus on health this year with a Tops pharmacy tent offering COVID-19 booster shots, flu vaccines, and DMV vision tests.

Plus, as always, there's a fundraising component to the Taste of Buffalo. This year, there's a special fundraiser for the 5-14 Survivors Fund.

"You will see heart-shaped QR codes throughout the festival. We are asking that guests scan the code on their phones and make a donation. One-hundred percent of these donations will go directly to the survivors," said 2022 Taste of Buffalo Chairperson Luke Baecker.

And, a fundraiser for Camp Good Days and Special Times.

"We'll know that you'll delight in our offerings, even more, knowing that one-hundred percent of the proceeds of our tent will go to benefit Western New York Camp Good Days and Special Times. One-hundred percent," says Persons.

Eleven new restaurants and food trucks will be there along with the Kids Zone and Chef Darian Bryan showing you how he makes his delicious dishes.