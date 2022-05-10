New steakhouse to open at Hyatt Regency Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than two years after the shutdown of an onsite steakhouse, downtown Buffalo’s Hyatt Regency Buffalo will get a new restaurant this summer.
Restaurateur Chris Harter has teamed up with developer Douglas Jemal, whose Douglas Development Corp. bought the downtown Buffalo hotel for $25 million at a foreclosure auction in September.
Plans call for opening Bull+Buffalo in the space where Morton’s Steakhouse most recently operated before shutting down in early 2020, just before the pandemic. For years before that, the restaurant operated as E.B. Green’s Steakhouse, named for the architect who designed the hotel.
