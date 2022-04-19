Douglas Jemal adds JJ's Casa di Pizza building to downtown holdings

The deal comes less than one month after longtime Casa owners Jeff and Lori Jacobbi sold the business to Michael “Shooky” Ciesiulka and Stacie Moon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal didn’t just order a pie from JJ’s Casa di Pizza; he bought the building that houses the downtown eatery.

Jemal paid $1.14 million for the building at 464 Washington St. and 11 E. Mohawk St. through his Jemals Casa Pizza LLC affiliate, according to a May 9 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office. Jacobbi Realty Inc. owned the building.

The deal comes less than one month after longtime Casa owners Jeff and Lori Jacobbi sold the business to Michael “Shooky” Ciesiulka and Stacie Moon.

