Douglas Jemal's offer not high enough for Buffalo Niagara Marriott

AMHERST, N.Y. — Despite a bid from developer Douglas Jemal, the Buffalo Niagara Marriott remains in the hands of a court-appointed receiver.

Jemal's offer of $15.5 million was topped by a $16 million bid made by the plaintiff in today's State Supreme Court-ordered auction. The plaintiff was RSS UBSC2011—C1-NY PNY LLC, represented by Phillips Lytle LLP special counsel Chong Lin.

“$16 million is too rich for me today,” Jemal said after the auction.

