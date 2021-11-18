Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame holds 2nd induction ceremony

The ceremony originally happened in July, but due to the COVID pandemic, the program was limited. In response, a second event honored legacy members.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame held its 2021 induction ceremony on Thursday night at the Niagara Falls High School Performing Arts Center.

The ceremony originally happened in July, but due to the COVID pandemic, the program was limited. In response, to end the year, they held a "part two," honoring legacy members.

Inductees included former music teacher Alfred DiRocco, popular jazz vocalist Harrietta 'Hank' Hamam, and legendary jazz musician James 'Pappy' Martin.

Nominations for next year's inductees are now being accepted through April 30. Potential candidates can include individuals, groups, businesses, venues or events.

Nominations can be be on the Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame website.