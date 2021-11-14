Bills block party downtown doesn't stop for cold, damp weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The cold, damp weather didn't keep people away from the Chippewa Street 'Block Party' in downtown Buffalo Sunday afternoon.
While attendance was lower than in previous weeks, the beer, music, and Bills game were just as good.
"To me, it's being a different type of Bills fan, because I lived out of town, I moved to Texas," Buffalo resident Rachel Larkins said. "They love the Bills in every state, but to be back home it's different. We are still going to be a winner and going to the Super Bowl, period."
The next Chippewa Street block party is set for Sunday, Dec. 26, when the Bills take on the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.