Earth, Wind & Fire to perform at Artpark in July 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The legendary music group, Earth, Wind & Fire is set to perform on a new date now after the previous show had to be rescheduled twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The date now at the Artpark Amphitheater is on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 8 p.m.

Tickets that were purchased for the originally planned 2020 and 2021 shows will be honored and the remaining tickets are on sale now.

For Eart, Wind & Fire, 2022 will mark their 52nd anniversary in entertainment – one that has taken them all around the globe playing sold-out concerts. In 2019, their contributions to arts and culture were acknowledged in Washington DC with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery also awarded Earth, Wind & Fire with its Portrait of a Nation Prize.

Tickets on sale:

Reserved Seating (numbered chairs provided): $77

General Admission Lawn (carry-in chairs permitted): $19

Tickets will only be available to buy online here. only. The Artpark box office remains closed for in-person purchases.

For more information click here.