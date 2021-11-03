Violinist with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra for 28 years dies

BPO shared the news of Dmitry Gerikh's death on Facebook Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra announced the passing of a longtime violinist.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Dmitry Gerikh, violinist with the BPO," the organization wrote in a Facebook post.

Gerikh was a violinist with BPO for 28 years. He grew up in Odessa, Ukraine, and moved to the United States in 1989, according to the post.

While growing up in Ukraine, Gerikh studies at Stolyarsky Music School for Gifted Children, which is a prestigious school. At 15, Gerikh got first place in Ukraine's Young Violinists competition.

Gerikh went on to study at Odessa Conservatory, where he got his Master of Music in Performance and a postgraduate degree at the Gorky State Conservatory with Professor Simeon Yaroshevich, according to the Facebook post.

He then went on to serve as concertmaster for the Odessa Philharmonic Orchestra. He later formed a baroque ensemble called Pastoral that toured Europe.

When Gerikh arrived in the United States in 1989, he joined the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra as a principal second violin under the direction of Kazuyoshi Akiyama.

In 1993, Gerikh joined BPO under the direction of Maestro Maximiano Valdes. In addition to his work with the orchestra, Gerikh also taught violinist students, some of whom went on to Ithaca College, Cincinnati Conservatory and Harvard University.

He is survived by his wife, Nonna, a son, and two grandchildren.