BurgerFest returns to Hamburg July 15

The event raises money for four local organizations.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A namesake festival is returning to a village in Western New York. The BurgerFest in Hamburg will take place on Saturday, July 15.

The heart of the village will be filled with the smell of freshly cooked burgers beginning at 11:30 a.m on Main and Buffalo streets.

Proceeds from the event go to the event presenters the Rotary Club of Hamburg (evening), the Rotary Club of Hamburg, Sunrise (morning), the Kiwanis Club of Hamburg and the Town of Hamburg Lions Club.

The headliners of the musical line-up will once again be Hit 'N Run. The Hamburg Sun Stage will have musical performances from 2:30 p.m. until the event wraps up at 11 p.m.

Around 30 restaurants and food trucks are expected to participate in the event. Beer and wine will also be available in the Labatt Beer Tent.

Wristbands to enter the beer tent are $5 and tickets for food and drink cost $1 per ticket.

There will be something for the entire family with children’s activities at Northwest Kidspace, in addition to artisans and vendors.