Lucille Ball Comedy Festival to live-stream celebrity conversations

In all, there will be more than two dozen comedians and artists during the event, which starts Friday and ends August 30.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The National Comedy Center in Jamestown announced Wednesday that the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival will go online this weekend.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Comedy Center in May to postpone the festival to 2021, from August 4 to 8.

However, the Comedy Center recently added a live-stream link on its website, promoting conversations that will start Friday and end August 30.

The performers listed for the virtual festival include, in part: Tiffany Haddish, Jay Leno, Jimmy Fallon, Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Kenan Thompson, Lewis Black, Aidy Bryant, Howie Mandel and Margaret Cho.

In all, there will be more than two dozen comedians and artists featured during the event.

The Comedy Center also listed a suggested donation of $10.

In May, the Comedy Center announced that it had pushed back events featuring Jeff Foxworthy, plus a Legends of SNL event with David Spade, Kevin Nealon and Rob Schneider to 2021.

According to the Associated Press, the 29th annual festival will pay tribute to Carl Reiner, the filmmaker and creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” who died in June.