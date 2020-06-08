Happy birthday, Lucy: National Comedy Center celebrates Ball's special day

This year would have been the 30th annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been postponed to 2021.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — On this date 109 years ago, a Western New York native and celebrity comedian was born.

Today would have been Lucille Ball's birthday.

Lucille Ball grew up in Jamestown, which is now home of the National Comedy Center.

The National Comedy Center sent out a tweet earlier Thursday, wishing her a happy birthday, adding that the center is dedicated to celebrating Lucy's legacy every day.

There's usually a Lucille Ball Comedy Festival. This year would have been the 30th annual event. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been postponed to next August 4-8.

Comedians such as Jeff Foxworthy, David Spade and Rob Schneider are all set to perform next year.