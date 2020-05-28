Lucille Ball Comedy Festival moved to 2021

The decision was announced on Thursday and will take place on the same weekend in August of next year.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The COVID-19 crisis has forced another summer festival to be postponed.

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown announced the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival scheduled for August will move to the same weekend in August 2021.

The new dates for the festival are August 4-8, 2021.

Jeff Foxworthy's performance has been rescheduled for Friday, August 6, 2021. The Legends of SNL performance featuring David Spade, Kevin Nealon and Rob Schneider will now take place on Saturday, August 7, 2021.