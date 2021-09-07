LEGOLAND New York celebrates full opening of theme park

Six of the seven areas in the park were opened in May, but this marks the first time it's all open. Gov. Andrew Cuomo was there for the special occasion.

GOSHEN, N.Y. — If you're looking for a place to take the family for some fun, you might want to consider a road trip to Orange County, just north of New York City.

That's where Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday was celebrating the full opening of the theme park at LEGOLAND New York.

Six of the seven areas in the park were opened in May, but this marks the first time it's all open.

The park features more than 50 LEGO-themed rides and attractions, along with 15,000 LEGO models and displays.

"This is historic. This is the first new theme park in the northeast United States in 40 years, and it's right here in Orange County. Let's give it a big round of applause," Cuomo said.

The new park is operating at a reduced capacity, and reservations are required before you head out.