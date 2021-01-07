Now hiring: jobs available at former Fantasy Island water park

The company of the Chicago investor who has assumed control of Fantasy Island is advertising for jobs on its website at a place called Splash World.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The former Fantasy Island Amusement Park is now hiring for jobs at a place called Splash World.

The company of the Chicago investor who has assumed control of Fantasy Island is now advertising for jobs on its website. For New York, a drop-down menu for Splash World locations has just one option: Grand Island.

The company is hiring for positions with admissions, food and service, maintenance, operations, retail, and security.

In June, the Grand Island town supervisor's office confirmed that Gene Staples had officially taken control of the park and was in the final stages of negotiating a lease. Staples is the CEO of I.B. Parks and Entertainment.

"The number one task is just park cleanup and security, securing the park. Going through. Pretty much every door has been kicked down, every window has been broken in this park, unfortunately," Staples told 2 On Your Side at the time.