Water park at Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World to open in July on Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World is coming soon.

The former Fantasy Island Amusement Park began hiring for jobs at a place called Splash World last week.

Now comes news that the water park portion of the newly-renamed Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World will open sometime before the end of July. That news came in the form of a press release that was posted to Facebook with the rebranded name.

"A full ride package will be added to the park over the next six to eight months, and the park will fully reopen to the public in the spring of 2022 as Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World."

The statement said Splash Word would soon launch a new website and social media platforms.