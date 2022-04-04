Ja Rule performing in Buffalo in June

The Grammy nominated hip-hop icon will play at the Lakeside Event Lawn as part of this summer’s Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor Concert Series.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ja Rule will be performing in Western New York this summer.

The Grammy nominated hip-hop icon will play at the Lakeside Event Lawn as part of this summer’s Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor Concert Series. The Rich Entertainment Group (REG) made the announcement Monday along with the Buffalo Waterfront Management Group (BWMG) and Ron Brantley of Stage One Live.

Presale tickets will go on sale Tuesday, April 5 at 10 a.m. for Seneca Gaming members who have an access code. General tickets will go on sale Wednesday, April 6 at 10 a.m.

General admission tickets are listed at $24 plus fees. VIP tickets, which include special access to the Honda VIP tent, are $49 plus fees.

Ja Rule is scheduled to perform Friday, June 24 at 5 p.m.