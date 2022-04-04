Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra holds fundraising concert for Ukraine

More than $30,000 has been raised by Kleinhans and the BPO so far. All of it is going to the Red Cross humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra held a concert Sunday night at Kleinhans Music Hall to benefit those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

The orchestra performed Ukrainian, Polish, and American music to celebrate resiliency of spirit. Organizers say this is the first time they've ever held this kind of fundraiser.

"We're in an unprecedented situation here with the invasion of a sovereign nation," board of directors member John Yurtchuk said. "I think it's great that people are stepping up in this community to really kind of help them hang on and prevail."

More than $30,000 has been raised by Kleinhans and the BPO so far. All of it is going to the Red Cross humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

BPO presented "Slava Ukraini: A Benefit Concert for Ukraine" for the fundraiser. The music performed allowed for reflection and celebration of resiliency.

"Melody" by Myroslav Skoryk, which has become the unofficial theme of the conflict, was also performed.

Other pieces scheduled to be performed at the concert included Beethoven’s "Egmont" Overture, Chopin’s Valse No. 2 from "Les Sylphides Suite," and Sibelius’ "Finlandia." The concert also included solo performances from members of the orchestra.

The Buffalo GirlChoir performed before the concert in the Mary Seaton Room and sang the Ukrainian national anthem with the orchestra.

“Our BPO musicians and our entire Buffalo community are devastated by the suffering caused by the war in Ukraine,” Maestro JoAnn Falletta said. “We want to join together with our audience to raise funds to help the refugees and to unite our hearts with music in this special concert.”

Tickets were general admission and select-your-own-price, with the suggestion of $40 per person.