Third 'Harry Potter' Film Concert will be performed live at Artpark this summer

'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' in concert features BPO playing John Williams' score for the movie live along with the film.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Harry Potter fans will have the chance to experience the magic of Hogwarts this summer with a live orchestra.

The third installment of the "Harry Potter" Film Concert Series at Artpark will be performed by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra on July 9. The score for the "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" will be played along with the movie live.

John Williams' Oscar nominated score has become a celebrated classic for the magic it helps bring to the "Harry Potter" movies.

Justin Freer, president of CineConcerts and producer/conductor of the "Harry Potter" Film Concert Series says, "The 'Harry Potter' film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m.

More information about the CineConcerts of Warner Bros. Consumer Products "Harry Potter" Film Concert Series is available at its website.

The worldwide concert series premiered in 2016 with a live orchestral performance of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" along with the movie. In 2022, over 1,434 live performances are scheduled to take place.

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the "Harry Potter" Film Concert Series added, “'Harry Potter' is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World.”