Singer Sting receives painting by Buffalo Police officer who died

The officer, Domingo Santigo, had one last wish before he died from multiple sclerosis. He wanted his daughter to get his last painting to Sting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rock legend Sting now has the painting of his likeness that was painted by a Buffalo Police officer.

The officer, Domingo Santigo, had one last wish before he died from multiple sclerosis. He wanted his daughter to get his last painting, which was of Sting, to the singer.

That was in 2016.

Four years later, that wish was granted all thanks to a "Humans of New York" post that's went viral.

"It was less than one hour after the posting ... that I got a text message from Mickey, Sting's daughter," said Santiago's daughter Elizabeth.

Now that one-of-a-kind painting is in the hands of Domingo's biggest icon.

Though he wasn't able to give it to the rock legend himself, he's celebrating in heaven like a true Sting fan would.