Hammer & Ales event goes virtual with online tasting series

For nine weeks, local brewers and distillers will lead virtual tastings to raise money for Habitat for Humanity.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular fundraising event for Habitat for Humanity will continue as a virtual tasting series this year.

"Hammer & Ales" typically raises money for Habitat Buffalo's "House that Beer Built" project each year. Starting Thursday, January 21st, the event will go online, with a nine-week series of tastings with local brewers and distillers.

Tickets for each tasting at $35 dollars each, and include beverages from the brewery or distillery, tasting glasses, and the Zoom tasting experience led from the experts.

Participating breweries and distilleries include Flying Bison, Ellicottville Brewing Company, Buffalo Distilling, and Resurgence Brewing Company.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, click here.