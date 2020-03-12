'The House Beer Built' kicks off this week

It’s aimed toward building a house for a local family and helping local businesses that have been struggling due to the pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An annual tradition that combines local craft beer and helping out a deserving family gets started this week.

The annual “The House Beer Built” campaign is kicking off on Thursday with a virtual press confrence. This year-- the campaign is two-fold. It’s aimed toward building a house for a local family and helping local businesses that have been struggling due to the pandemic.

Organizers are encouraging people to support small brewers and distillers while also supporting habitat for humanity. The first phase of the project begins by selling the organization’s “Craft Brew Tour Cards.” That’s a booklet which is good for one free drink at all participating breweries and distilleries around Western New York. The cards cost $35 and can be purchased here. Cards are valid until the end of 2021.