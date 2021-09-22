Kelsey Grammer coming to 2 WNY grocery stores on Thursday

Kelsey Grammer will hold two public events this week for the release of his new beer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo shoppers will have another opportunity to meet the actor who portrayed Frasier Crane.

Kelsey Grammer will have two public appearances Thursday at local grocery stores to promote his new line of beer. On Wednesday, Dash's Market announced Grammer will hold a meet and greet from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the store on Hertel Avenue.

Earlier this week Tops announced Grammer would be holding an event at the store on Elmwood Avenue from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

At both events the actor will be available to meet fans and to sign four packs of his first two IPA's, Faith American Ale and Faith American Calico Man IPA. Faith American Ale is said to be inspired by the Catskill Mountains and the memories Grammer has there with his family.

Grammer describes his dream "of returning this land and even this region to prosperity, a dream that commerce could restore this magnificent corner of the world to a thriving and vital place in America's economy that gave birth to the idea of a brewery. It is our hope is that Faith will create and sell beautiful beers of all varieties.”

The beer is brewed at an old dairy farm site in Delaware County.