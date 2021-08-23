Phoebe Bridgers to perform at Artpark

Bridgers will perform with guest Muna at the amphitheater stage on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Phoebe Bridgers will be performing on the Artpark Amphitheater as a part of her reunion tour. The concert will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

As a part of the Coors Light Concerts Series, Bridgers will perform with special guest Muna as a part of her reunion tour. Tickets for the concert go on sale on Thursday at noon.

Bridgers is an indie-rock musician from Los Angeles who is known for her work as a solo singer-songwriter. She is also part of supergroup Boygenius with Julien Baker and Better Oblivion Community Center with Conor Oberst.

Tickets for general admission bowl cost $49.50, no chairs will be permitted. They can be purchased at the Artpark Box Office Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and online at Ticketmaster.

In order to attend you must be age 12 and up and fully vaccinated. Bridgers is requesting proof of full vaccination only to attend, a negative test result will not be accepted. Original vaccination card, copy of the card, or a picture of the card that matched an ID are accepted proofs of vaccination.