Dua Lipa performing at KeyBank Center on 2022 tour

The popstar is scheduled to perform in Buffalo on March 5 for the North American leg of the Future Nostalgia Tour.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready to levitate with Dua Lipa at a live performance in Buffalo.

Dua Lipa is bringing her 2022 Future Nostalgia Tour to KeyBank stadium on March 5. She will be touring in 28 cities across the U.S.

The tour is named after her 2020 Grammy-winning album, which was the most streamed album of 2020 on Spotify. The album features number one singles "Don't Start Now" and "Levitating."

“I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person! How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again,” Dua Lipa said. “When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”

The British singer will be joined by Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï on tour. Megan Thee Stallion will be featured at select concerts, but is not scheduled to join Lipa in Buffalo.