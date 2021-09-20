The actor, Kelsey Grammer, is coming to the Tops at 2101 Elmwood Ave. on Thursday to promote his brand of ale.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The actor who played Dr. Frasier Crane is coming to Tops in Buffalo on Thursday for a meet and greet.

Kelsey Grammer, who played the character for 20 years across two shows, is coming to Tops to promote his new line of ale, Faith American Ale. Fans will have the chance to meet Grammer at the Tops Friendly Markets located at 2101 Elmwood Ave. from 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Fans can have Grammer autograph a four-pack of his ale. Two types of crafts are being released, Faith American Ale and Faith American Calico Man IPA. Faith American Ale is said to be inspired by the Catskill Mountains and the memories Grammer has there with his family.

The beer is brewed at an old dairy farm site in Delaware County.