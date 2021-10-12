Fairgrounds Light Festival cancelled for Saturday due to weather

People who purchased tickets for Saturday will have more details in their email.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The intense storm expected to blow through the area on Saturday will close down another holiday event for the day.

The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights Drive Thru will not open on Saturday because of a High Wind Warning that has been issued for most of Western New York for the second half of the day on Saturday.

The Fairgrounds made the announcement on Friday. People who purchased tickets for Saturday should check their email for more information.

The high winds are expected to cause power outages.

The second night of the "Shine A Light On Hunger Food Drive" was scheduled to take place on Saturday, but has now been rescheduled for Sunday. Non-perishable food items will still be collected through contactless food drive at the Festival of Lights on Friday. Volunteers and Amazon workers will collect the food items from your car when you get to the gate.

There are still tickets available for tonight (Friday, December 10th). To reduce wait times, carload admission must be purchased at www.FairgroundsHoliday.com for the night you want to come. The festival hours are 5-9 p.m.