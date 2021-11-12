Erie County cancels Saturday's Santa Land due to high wind warning

The Parks Department said Friday this year's drive-thru holiday event is cancelled.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With a high wind warning in effect and peak gusts of 65-70 mph expected, Saturday's Santa Land at Chestnut Ridge is cancelled.

The announcement was made in a tweet by the Erie County Park's Department Friday morning.

The popular holiday outing was making a return this year as a drive-through event after not taking place last year due to the pandemic.

“With the potential for high winds and the damage they can cause it’s not prudent to have people outside in the park where injury could happen in an instant. This will be a wide-impact storm, so we are concerned not only with the safety of the people who would be at Chestnut Ridge but also those driving to get there through worsening weather,” said Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Troy P. Schinzel.

“In addition, the Erie County Sheriff’s personnel and Hillcrest Volunteer Fire Co. crew who were supporting Santa Land may be needed elsewhere tomorrow afternoon, so we want to keep those assets available to the community. It’s sad and unfortunate that this cancellation is necessary, but safety is always our top priority. We hope to see everyone later in the winter for WinterFest at Chestnut Ridge.”