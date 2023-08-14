Dollar General donates books to local schools to celebrate new locations opening

A new Dollar general location has officially opened in Grand Island, and to celebrate, they are donating a 100 new books to a local elementary school.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — In honor of the new store opening in Grand Island, Dollar General will be donating 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students that range from kindergarten to fifth grade.

Dollar General has partnered with the Kellogg Company to do this for the third consecutive year, and has already made donations of more than 60,000 books in 2023 across the country to celebrate new Dollar General store openings.

“With each new Dollar General store opening, we remain committed to being a good neighbor by investing in communities’ literacy and education programs,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General’s vice president of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy in a press release. “We are grateful for Kellogg Company’s continued partnership and collaboration that helps us provide new books for local school libraries as we believe reading helps create brighter futures and opens doorways for personal, professional and economic growth.”

The new location is located on Love Road, and officially opened its doors to customers on Monday August 14. The store is expected to hire approximately 6 to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store.