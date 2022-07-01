Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts takes place this weekend

A portion of Elmwood Avenue from West Ferry Street to St. James Place will be transformed into the arts festival.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts is coming to Buffalo this weekend.

The 21st annual festival is coming to Elmwood Avenue between West Ferry Street to St. James Place this Saturday and Sunday, bring art, culture and music. Local beer and food from around the world will be available at the festival.

The festival will have four stages with more than 60 performances throughout the weekend. The Artist Market will showcase 170 artists with a majority of them local to Western New York.

There will also be plenty to do for the little ones. Kidsfest will feature five hands-on activity tents in the Lexington Co-Op lot.

"Kidsfest is about engaging with people and our senses and using our hands in a 3D world. Our organizers and staff aim to share a holistic philosophy of art and art education that goes beyond a tidy project or a busy-body activity," a press release on the festival stated.

Things kick off at the festival starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and continue pass closing hours at 6 p.m. with an after hours concert on the St. James Stage starting at 6:15 p.m. On Sunday the festival will be open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

"Welcome back to the 21st annual Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. We sure missed celebrating the creative spirit of our community over the past two years. The Pandemic has made it abundantly clear how interconnected we are, in so many ways," Chairman Joe DiPasquale said in a press release.

"The Festival has always tried to bring together people of different backgrounds, ages, and beliefs. People from different neighborhoods and communities. By coming together, we gain insights in to what can hold us together. We gain insights into our commonalities. What better way to do that than singing, dancing, eating and making art. Let's celebrate!"

The festival is free and open to the public. A map of the festival is available on the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts website.