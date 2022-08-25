Shea’s announces management reorganization

Shea’s Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees on Thursday announced that president Michael Murphy has accepted a new role.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shea’s Performing Arts Center will be undergoing a reorganization of management roles.

In an announcement on Thursday, the board of trustees said its president, Michael Murphy, accepted a new role that would expand his work with the board.

In his new role, Murphy will deal with Broadway productions, fundraising, sponsorships, and external relegations. Shea's director of operations Robert Brunschmid will start to work on more day-to-day operations at the center.

In Brunschmid's new position he will work with business operations, manage the center's theaters, and work with Shea's management team.

“The board, after listening to our staff, consulting with two human resources experts who studied Shea’s personnel and operations, believes strongly that this arrangement will best serve the team and, most importantly, our patrons and sponsors,” board chair Randall Best said in a statement. “We see this as allowing people to play to their strengths.”

This arraignment will last six months, after which it will be reviewed and next steps evaluated.

The board made the announcement of the change to staff earlier Thursday.

“We are looking forward to the full return of our patrons and fans of Broadway musicals and other shows, and we can’t wait to throw open the doors on this amazing season,” Best said.

Murphy has been with Shea's since 2016. Shea's credits him for increasing ticket sales.

Brunschmid joined the Shea's management team in 2015. He currently oversees a variety of things including maintenance, events, volunteer programs, and rentals of the theaters.