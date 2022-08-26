Wakanda Alliance using comic books to inspire young people through Afrofuturism

Afrofuturism is a philosophy that encourages Black empowerment. There is a group in Buffalo that is already representing this cultural movement through comic books.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Afrofuturism is a philosophy that encourages Black empowerment. There is a group in Buffalo that is already representing this cultural movement through comic books.

They say these conversations are important now more than ever.

The Wakanda Alliance is a reading and comprehension program. They use comic books, like Black Panther, to teach young people about Afrofuturism.

It's a cultural movement that uses things like technology, art, music, and literature to talk about the history and future of Black people.

The goal of these conversations and platforms is to hopefully make our community better and stronger.

At Wakanda Alliance, that's their goal too. They hope to inspire people through their workshops, guest speakers and writing activities.

One of their co-founders, John Washington said Black Panther opened his eyes and now, he and his team want to share it with our community.

Washington said Afrofuturism isn't something that is taught in schools and that is why they hope people come learn and leave inspired.

"A lot of young Black kids don't grow up believing there is a real future for our people. I think the Black Panther is a great way to show what it would look like if oppression didn't exist, if colonizers hadn't destroyed Africa and stolen all of its knowledge. It teaches kids about history. It teaches kids how to look at their present and I think also inspires them to see that the world is possible without some of the things that we are dealing with today," Washington said.