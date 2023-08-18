NT Buffalo Bills vendor show

The event will feature over 50 local vendors selling artisan made Buffalo inspired items.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Looking for a place to get all your Buffalo Bill's themed apparel and gifts? Here's the perfect event for just that.

The Green House Events Center in North Tonawanda is hosting a 'Buffalo Mafia' fall kickoff vendor show on September 8 - 10 from 10am - 5pm. The event is free to attend, and open to everyone of all ages.

The event will feature over 50 local vendors selling artisan made Buffalo inspired items. There will also be officially licensed Buffalo Bills merchandise for sale at the event as well.

Kicking off the event the Green House Events Center will be cutting the ribbon on their newly expanded party room on the first day of the vendor show at 10am.

People attending can also participate in a basket raffle, and a grand prize drawing for 2 100 level tickets to the Bills game on New Years Eve against the Patriots.

Join us for our “Buffalo Mafia” Fall Kickoff Vendor Show at the Greenhouse Events Center September 8th, 9th and 10th... Posted by Greenhouse Events Center on Monday, August 14, 2023