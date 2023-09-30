Oh my gourd do we have the event for you.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — Oh my gourd do we have the event for you.

This weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence they will be having the world pumpkin weigh off. The event is Saturday, September 30 at noon.

At the weigh off they will be showcasing some of the areas farmers biggest grown pumpkins. Last year's record was 2554 pounds, and is the NYS North American record.

People attending the event can also check out the weekends attractions such as the corn maze, rides, games, cow train, magic show, and more.

What is your guess ?!?!?!? Last year Andrusz Giants took home the record 🎃🎃💥💥🎃🎃 Do you think their pumpkin this year... Posted by The Great Pumpkin Farm on Tuesday, September 26, 2023