716 day celebrations around Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking to celebrate 716 day in Buffalo? We have the perfect list for those looking to do just that. Here are some of the events happening on Sunday, July 16 in and around the city.

$7.16 admission at the Buffalo Botanical Gardens for all guests at 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

$7.16 admission to the Buffalo Zoo for all guests at 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

716 Celebration at the BFLO store 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

716 commUNITY Day at MLK Park featuring Dion Dawkins 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Totally Sweet 716 Day at Buffalo Riverworks 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Along with all these events, Give 716 will be hosting their annual online day of giving. This donation event will last for 36 hours and provides the community a fun and easy way to give back to local non-profits.

Give 716 was created as a collaboration between the Buffalo Bills & Sabres foundations in response to the urgent needs our non-profit community is facing in Buffalo.