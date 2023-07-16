x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
What To Do

716 day celebrations around Buffalo

Looking to celebrate 716 day in Buffalo? We have the perfect list for those looking to do just that.

More Videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking to celebrate 716 day in Buffalo? We have the perfect list for those looking to do just that. Here are some of the events happening on Sunday, July 16 in and around the city.

Along with all these events, Give 716 will be hosting their annual online day of giving. This donation event will last for 36 hours and provides the community a fun and easy way to give back to local non-profits. 

Give 716 was created as a collaboration between the Buffalo Bills & Sabres foundations in response to the urgent needs our non-profit community is facing in Buffalo.

To learn more about Give 716 or to donate people can visit give716.org

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out