Things 2 Do across WNY this weekend as we celebrate 716 Day

If you're looking for something to do in WNY this weekend, 2 On Your Side has you covered.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is plenty happening across Western New York and the weather should be nice as we also celebrate the 716. Temperatures are projected to be in the mid to upper 80s with some rain possible Saturday. But there will be plenty of dry time in there for some Things 2 Do this weekend!

Below is a list of concerts and events that are happening between July 14-16.

July 14-16, Buffalo Italian Heritage Festival, Sat and Sun 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sun 11 a.m.-7 p.m. More info here .

Sat and Sun 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sun 11 a.m.-7 p.m. More info here July 14, Annual Celebrity 3v3 Basketball Tournament + Block Party, at Rees Park .

at Rees Park July 14, Our Lady Peace with The Trews , 7 p.m. at Buffalo Waterfront. Tickets: start at $35.

, 7 p.m. at Buffalo Waterfront. Tickets: start at $35. July 14, Gladys Knight , 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $65.

, 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $65. July 14, Skid Row , 5 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets: $11.84.

, 5 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets: $11.84. July 14, Kidz Bop Live , 7 p.m. at Darien Lake. Tickets: start at $52.

, 7 p.m. at Darien Lake. Tickets: start at $52. July 14, Lauren Daigle , 7:30 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $35.

, 7:30 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $35. July 14, Sunset at the Stables concert with PA Line, at Farms State Park. Tickets and more info here.

concert with PA Line, at Farms State Park. Tickets and more info here. July 14-15, Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival. Ticket and more info here.

Ticket and more info here. July 15, BurgerFest, Village of Hamburg, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Village of Hamburg, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 15, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & The Strictly Hi p , 6:30 p.m. at Buffalo Waterfront. Tickets: start at $23.

, 6:30 p.m. at Buffalo Waterfront. Tickets: start at $23. July 15, Sam Hunt, Brett Young and Lily Rose , 7:30 p.m. at Darien Lake. Tickets: start at $60.

, 7:30 p.m. at Darien Lake. Tickets: start at $60. J uly 15-16, Totally Sweet 716 Day at RiverWorks. Info here.

at RiverWorks. Info here. July 16, 716 Day Celebration , at the BFLO Store- 4199 Transit Road from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

, at the BFLO Store- 4199 Transit Road from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. July 16, 716 CommUNITY Da y with Bills' Dion Dawkins, MLK Park, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

y with Bills' Dion Dawkins, MLK Park, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 16, RAIN: A Tribute To The Beatles , 7 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $35.

, 7 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $35. July 16, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra , 7 p.m. at AKG Art Museum. Tickets: free.

, 7 p.m. at AKG Art Museum. Tickets: free. July 16, Julia Jacklin with Black Belt Eagle Scout , 8 p.m. at Babeville. Tickets: start at $22.

, 8 p.m. at Babeville. Tickets: start at $22. J uly 16, Sun Down Wine Down at the Canalside Beer Garden. Info here.

at the Canalside Beer Garden. Info here. July 16, Classic Car Show at St. John Lutheran Church of Amherst from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

There will be partly sunny skies for Friday with a few showers and storms popping up in the afternoon south and inland possibly, highs in the low 80s. It will be mainly clear skies for Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s.