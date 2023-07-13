Family-friendly summer activities in WNY at no cost

Whether it's your family or friends, taking a guided tour at the Tifft Nature Preserve is one of many free activities you do in Western New York.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Summer is here and there are things you can do without breaking the bank.

Whether it's with your family or friends, taking a guided tour at the Tifft Nature Preserve is one of many free activities you do in Western New York.

This summer, Independent Health is once again partnering with the preserve for its annual Wellness Walk.

A tour guide will guide you through one of their five trails. It usually takes about an hour or two to complete. Fred Robjent is one of the many volunteer tour guides. He has been with the preserve for over a decade. He, like other guides, cater the tour to the age group, their interest, pace, and whatever questions they have.

"Being physically active is such a great benefit for everyone, especially walking. It's something that everyone can do," Lauren Diugosz, the Health and Wellness Program Manager with Independent Health said.

Independent Health, provides healthcare products and benefits to engage consumers in health and well-being. Their mission is to ensure everyone in our community has access to healthy activities.

The Wellness Walk happens every Thursday morning starting at 10. The preserve is located at Fuhrmann Boulevard in Buffalo. If you plan to be a part of their walk, you are asked to call 716-825-6397 to confirm walk will be taking place. This event is free, but a $3 donation for each person is requested.