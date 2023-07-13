13th annual Fairy House Festival returns to Artpark

The popular Fairy House Festival makes its return on Saturday.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Looking to get outside for a family fun event?

The 13th annual Fairy House Festival will make its return to Lewiston's Artpark on July 15 from 12-4 p.m.

This event encourages guests of all ages to come and immerse themselves in the magical world of mystical Ukrainian culture, and vibrant modern art.

People who come to visit the festival will have the opportunity to marvel at the fairy house creations spread across the park, enjoy the whimsical Artpark Fairies, and roaming musicians.

Featured artists and acts will include

Mucca Pazza

Artpark Fairy Orchestra

Artpark Fairy ensemble directed by Vlad Troitskyi

Art inspired by Maria Prymachenko produced by Bethany Krull

Art of costume Uta Bekaia

Art of living puppetry by Luna Gomberg

The Ukrainian inspired event is directed by Vlad Troitskyi who is a theater director from Kyiv, Ukraine. Troitskyi is the founder of the CCA Dakh Theater and GogolFest.

Twenty local actors and artists will be participating in the event, and costumed by Uta Bekaia. Along with this, there will be installations at the festival by Buffalo-based sculptor Bethany Krull, inspired by the art of Ukrainian artist Maria Prymachenko.

General admission for the festival is $12, and can be purchased online on Artpark's website.