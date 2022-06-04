SABAH hosts movie premiere with Celebration on Ice event

Hundreds of people packed into the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center to watch taped performances of athletes from SABAH's ice skating programs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The organization SABAH hosted its own movie premiere on Wednesday night, at its 2022 Celebration on Ice.

This year's theme was "Curtain up."

Organizers say they were not sure if they would be able to gather this year because of COVID. But what started as a small event quickly grew, all to support the athletes.

"We thought we'd have a small little gathering," SABAH executive director Sheila O'Brien said. "And all of a sudden it's turned into a thousand people, and I think people are so excited just to be together, and we couldn't let another year go by without celebrating our athletes."

SABAH offers programs across Erie and Niagara counties for athletes with disabilities.

2 On Your Side's Pete Gallivan served as co-host at the event.