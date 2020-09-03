BUFFALO, N.Y. — SABAH's 2020 celebration on ice arrived on Sunday.

This year's performance showcased the accomplishments of more than 800 athletes of all abilities. This year's theme: The Many Colors of SABAH.

"It's for anybody, whether you have a disability or not," SABAH executive director Sheila O'Brien said. "When you go in, you're a little nervous, a little scared. You overcome it, it's a life lesson, it's like, 'Hey, I can do that. It's OK to be a little nervous, it's OK, but if I work hard, I can do this.' "

O'Brien says it is a self-esteem builder for all participants.

2 on your side was a proud sponsor of the event, and our own Pete Gallivan was happy to serve as one of the emcees.

RELATED: Newfane's Brian Irr on brink of Olympic qualification in karate

RELATED: Injured skater overcomes the odds for SABAH solo

RELATED: SABAH athletes, volunteers prep for Saturday ice show