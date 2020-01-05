BUFFALO, N.Y. — During these days of social distancing, social media is coming in handy to help the folks at SABAH (Spirited Athletes Bold At Heart) reach out to the hundreds of people they serve.

The organization provides opportunities for athletes with developmental and physical challenges to get on the ice and skate together, and develop strong bonds with one another.

In early March, hundreds of people jammed KeyBank Center for SABAH's annual Celebration On Ice show. The athletes train and prepare all winter and fall for their moment in the spotlight. The biggest thing for them is the person-to-person connections and encouragement they get from the staffers, volunteers and people in the seats. When the pandemic hit, much of that was put on hold.

Most of their clients rely heavily on the personal connections they make through the program. With social distancing, feelings of isolation can creep in for all of us and even more so for those with these types of challenges.

SABAH Director Sheila O'Brien says the group decided that social distance doesn't mean they can't continue to connect. This week they took to Facebook to send messages of encouragement and friendship.

"Encourage them to be well, to be healthy, to get out, to have them let us know, what are you doing? How are you staying healthy?," O'Brien said. "It has just been a fun interaction, that I think is just one thing we can do to help."

O'Brien said that while they are trying to put smiles on the faces of their clients, she and the other staffers get just as much out of the interaction. She also said she counts SABAH lucky that they were able to get their gala and Celebration on Ice show in before the pandemic struck.

