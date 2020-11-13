SABAH goes virtual with annual Starlight Night Auction and Gala

COVID restrictions have forced the organization to scale back its biggest fundraiser to an online auction.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Each year, the Starlight Night Auction and Gala provides support for SABAH’s six adaptive recreational programs for more than 800 individuals challenged by disability. While it is usually held at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, this year they will celebrate these remarkable athletes through an online auction.

Bidding opens at noon on Friday, November 13, and officially closes at 9:00 p.m. Friday, November 20th. To register to bid or to get more information on Spirited Athletes Bold at Heart (SABAH) go to their website www.sabahinc.org or text SABAH2020 to 76278 to get started.