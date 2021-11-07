40th Queen of Heaven Carnival winds down in West Seneca

The festival chairman, Neil Herman, told 2 On Your Side the attendance this weekend was great, like in years prior to the COVID pandemic.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Not even the rain could stop the final day of the 40th Queen of Heaven Carnival in West Seneca on Sunday.

As restrictions started to be lifted due to the COVID pandemic, organizers were hard at work trying to make sure the games, rides, and other activities were a success. They put it together in three weeks time.

"It was a free crowd, everyone was very well behaved, we didn't have any issues. We did almost have a little baby delivered here that would have been a first," Neil Herman said. "But they made it to the hospital on time."

Added Jerry Wszalek, a chairperson: "It's all about the people the children, keeping that school viable. The money we raise all stays here at Queen of Heaven."

The carnival was scheduled to end at 8 p.m. Sunday.