Girls on the Run Fall 5K held Saturday morning in Delaware Park

Girls from across Western New York join teams at their schools, and they meet twice a week to learn about empowerment and good sportsmanship.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The weather was ideal for the Girls on the Run Fall 5K, which was held Saturday morning in Delaware Park.

Girls from across Western New York join teams at their schools, and they meet twice a week to learn about empowerment and good sportsmanship. They've been training for this race for some time.

Among the participants was the Nardin Elementary team, which sent 2 On Your Side some photos from the event.

"This closing event gives program participants of all abilities a tangible sense of accomplishment," the group said on its website. "Crossing the finish line instills confidence through completion and is a joyful moment program participants always remember. Every child in our program receives a commemorative medal to celebrate this incredible achievement."